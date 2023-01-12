Overview

Dr. Harry Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Thomas works at Austin Gastroenterology in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.