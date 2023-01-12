Dr. Harry Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Thomas, MD
Dr. Harry Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Austin Gastroenterology PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 539-1900
Westlake5656 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 539-1900
St. David's Plaza1015 E 32nd St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 469-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He made me feel good
About Dr. Harry Thomas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104086628
Education & Certifications
- OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
