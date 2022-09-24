See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Wasvary works at Oakland Colon/Rectal Associates in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in W Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD
Dr. Jeremy Lipman, MD
4.3 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD
Dr. Joseph Trunzo, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD
Dr. Stefan Holubar, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald C. Barkel M.d. PC
    1121 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 541-8554
  2. 2
    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 898-5000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Beaumont Liver & Pancreas Clinic - Royal Oak
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-6107
  4. 4
    Beaumont West Bloomfield Asc LLC
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste LL-100, W Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-7852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wasvary?

    Sep 24, 2022
    Excellent care and he took a lot of time explaining procedure. Very good bedside manner and a very calming presence.
    — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wasvary to family and friends

    Dr. Wasvary's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wasvary

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD.

    About Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952383150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasvary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasvary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasvary has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasvary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasvary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasvary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasvary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasvary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.