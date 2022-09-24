Overview

Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Wasvary works at Oakland Colon/Rectal Associates in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in W Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.