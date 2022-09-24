Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasvary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
1
Donald C. Barkel M.d. PC1121 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-8554
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Beaumont Liver & Pancreas Clinic - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-6107
4
Beaumont West Bloomfield Asc LLC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste LL-100, W Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7852
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and he took a lot of time explaining procedure. Very good bedside manner and a very calming presence.
About Dr. Harry Wasvary, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952383150
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wasvary has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasvary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasvary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasvary.
