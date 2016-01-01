Dr. Harry Weinerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Weinerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Weinerman, MD
Dr. Harry Weinerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Weinerman works at
Dr. Weinerman's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Imaging Partners6 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8330
-
2
Collins Medical Associates 2pc546 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 529-6124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harry Weinerman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568474906
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinerman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinerman.
