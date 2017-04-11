Dr. Yankuner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM
Overview of Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM
Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Yankuner's Office Locations
5925 Forest Ln Ste 121, Dallas, TX 75230
(972) 661-2235
Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
he is one of a kind i felt so safe in his hands i love coming to see him i will definitely recommend him He is an all timer i will say the best with much Gratitude Diana Franco
About Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285622563
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
