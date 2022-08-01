See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Morristown, TN
Dr. Harry Zain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (45)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harry Zain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

Dr. Zain works at Five Rivers Ob/Gyn in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Five Rivers Obgyn
    230 Bowman St Ste B, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 586-1356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 01, 2022
    He has always been wonderful to me..I'm grateful for everything he did..and I don't want have to find a new doctor .he has been the best to me..
    Roberta Hathaway — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Harry Zain, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093742132
    Education & Certifications

    • UNC
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
