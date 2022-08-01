Overview

Dr. Harry Zain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Zain works at Five Rivers Ob/Gyn in Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.