Overview of Dr. Harry Zemon, MD

Dr. Harry Zemon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Zemon works at GREENWICH HOSPITAL in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Yonkers, NY and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.