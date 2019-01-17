Overview of Dr. Harry Lee, MD

Dr. Harry Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.