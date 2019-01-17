Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Lee, MD
Dr. Harry Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side233 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
After my gynecologist of over 25 years Dr. Howard Balick (who was THE gold standard of doctors) retired, it took me a while to find Dr. Lee. He is truly in the same class. Dr. Lee is patient, caring, thorough, kind and most importantly LISTENS to his patients. If if was not for Dr. Lee and his office (along with Dr. Jew), my stage 1 breast cancer would have been missed. Dr. Lee works in partnership with you for your total health and well being. You leave his office never feeling talked AT.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1396746566
- NYU Langone Medical Center|NYU Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.