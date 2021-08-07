Dr. Harsh Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsh Dalal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harsh Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland, IN. They graduated from Bj Medical College and Gujarat and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Center9731 Prairie Ave, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 922-4900
Digestive Disease Center1551 Sturdy Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 464-7200
Digestive Disease Centers Merrillville IN5825 Broadway Ste B, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 981-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and welcoming experience ! Dr. Dalal has a superb bedside manner and was kind enough to answer all my questions. His staff are excellent,kind and helpful. Feel more than confident with his plan of care and medical advice. Would highly recommend Dr and his staff to anyone seeking GI care!!
About Dr. Harsh Dalal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1700812823
Education & Certifications
- Wayne Co Genl Hospital
- Ill Masonic Med Center
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- Bj Medical College and Gujarat
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalal speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.