Dr. Harsh Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Harsh Gupta, MD
Dr. Harsh Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Neurology17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 601-5694MondayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neurology20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 601-5716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mom to see Dr Gupta for her Parkinson’s and the way him & his assistant took so much time and interest in caring for her.
About Dr. Harsh Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1235413196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
