Dr. Harsh Patel, MD
Dr. Harsh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
James R. Higgins, M.D., Inc.7912 E 31st Ct, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 496-8499
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
He's an incredible physician. My breathing was getting worse and my regular doctor wouldn't see me for a month. Dr. Patel's office got me seen on an urgent referral. He took the time to listen, examined me in detailed and diagnosed the problem accurately and started treatment right away. I'm feeling great now thanks to his expertise.
- 18 years of experience
- The Methodist Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
