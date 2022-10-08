See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD

Pediatrics
51 years of experience

Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Saigal works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Valley Pediatric Medical Group Inc
    7130 N Sharon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-8606

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Oct 08, 2022
    We have brought our daughter to Dr. Saigal 3 times now. He saw her twice after she was born and again at 2 months for her 1st set of shots. Each time he was very helpful. He always answers all my questions and I have many. He never makes me feel rushed and stays in the room until I am done asking. He is gentle with my baby and really wants what’s best for her. If you are looking for a pediatrician I strongly recommend him.
    Zambrano Family — Oct 08, 2022
    • Pediatrics
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1780794560
    • Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital|Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
    • U Delhi|University Delhi
    • Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Valley Children's Hospital

    Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saigal works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Saigal’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

