Overview of Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD

Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Gopal works at Vernick & Gopal LLC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.