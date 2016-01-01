Overview

Dr. Harsha Karanchi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Karanchi works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.