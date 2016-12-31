See All Nephrologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD

Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mulchandani works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulchandani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kantor Nephrology Consultants
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 941-1866
  2. 2
    Kantor Nephrology Consultants
    6970 W Patrick Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 941-5250
  3. 3
    Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd
    1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 941-5189
  4. 4
    Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center
    2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 941-4807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis

Treatment frequency



Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 31, 2016
    I am a patient of Dr H Mulchandani since 2002 , she diagnosed me for chronic kidney disease called Glomerular disease she referred me to a Transplant program last August of 2015 and i got listed last August of 2016 . I got kidney offered last Dec 22,2016 now i am a transplant recipient. Me and my family were greatfull to Dr Mulchandani. She take cares all her patients I recommend her 100 percent
    Sally Y Tolentino in Las Vegas, NV — Dec 31, 2016
    About Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023006384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
    Residency
    • U Rochester
    Internship
    • U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulchandani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulchandani works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mulchandani’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulchandani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

