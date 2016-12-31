Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD
Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Mulchandani works at
Dr. Mulchandani's Office Locations
-
1
Kantor Nephrology Consultants3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 941-1866
-
2
Kantor Nephrology Consultants6970 W Patrick Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 941-5250
-
3
Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd1750 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 941-5189
-
4
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 941-4807
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr H Mulchandani since 2002 , she diagnosed me for chronic kidney disease called Glomerular disease she referred me to a Transplant program last August of 2015 and i got listed last August of 2016 . I got kidney offered last Dec 22,2016 now i am a transplant recipient. Me and my family were greatfull to Dr Mulchandani. She take cares all her patients I recommend her 100 percent
About Dr. Harsha Mulchandani, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023006384
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Ctr
- U Rochester
- U Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulchandani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulchandani.
