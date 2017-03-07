Overview of Dr. Harsha Oza, MD

Dr. Harsha Oza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Oza works at Medical Associates-Primary Care Express in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.