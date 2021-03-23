Dr. Harsha Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsha Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Harsha Sharma, MD
Dr. Harsha Sharma, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collingswood, NJ. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
Virtua OB/GYN - Collingswood1055 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 Directions (856) 854-4524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like my doctor. She made you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Harsha Sharma, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1306246616
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
