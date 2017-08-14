See All Hematologists in Dublin, GA
Dr. Harsha Vyas, MD

Hematology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harsha Vyas, MD

Dr. Harsha Vyas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University

Dr. Vyas works at Cancer Center of Middle Georgia in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Anemia and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vyas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center of Middle Georgia
    2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 26, Dublin, GA 31021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 272-8266
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital

Dehydration
Anemia
Obesity
Dehydration
Anemia
Obesity

Dehydration Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2017
    Highly Trained and knowledgeable Physician with excellent patient rapport. Explains medical condition and treatment very clearly for me to make the best possible decision. I would recommend Dr. Vyas to anyone seeking top notch cancer care. Best of all, he is close to home.
    John in Dublin, GA — Aug 14, 2017
    About Dr. Harsha Vyas, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447447933
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harsha Vyas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vyas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vyas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vyas works at Cancer Center of Middle Georgia in Dublin, GA. View the full address on Dr. Vyas’s profile.

    Dr. Vyas has seen patients for Dehydration, Anemia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

