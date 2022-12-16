Overview of Dr. Harshad Amin, MD

Dr. Harshad Amin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants, LLC in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.