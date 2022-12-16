See All Hematologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Harshad Amin, MD

Hematology
4.3 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Harshad Amin, MD

Dr. Harshad Amin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants, LLC in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants, LLC
    8200 W Sunrise Blvd Bldg C, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 370-8585
  2. 2
    260 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 370-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I have recovered from cancer, kidney failure and brain trauma due to the guidance, treatment and support of this extraordinary Doctor; Dr. Amin and his staff, my supportive family, my dedication to the fight and faith in God. Dr. Amin’s focus on my behalf was extraordinary, even when I wavered from things I should’ve stuck to, he continued to support me without focus of his personal feelings or ego. He is a warrior of doctors, a man among men! Please learn from him for the benefits of medicine.
    Clay — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Harshad Amin, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1679807242
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical Coll Baroda MS University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin works at South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants, LLC in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amin’s profile.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

