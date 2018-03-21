Dr. Harshal Broker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshal Broker, MD
Overview of Dr. Harshal Broker, MD
Dr. Harshal Broker, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Broker works at
Dr. Broker's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Vascular1250 8th Ave Ste 240, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-0456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fort Worth Vascular - Burleson Office11803 South Fwy Ste 201, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 927-0456
-
3
Lewis 360 Medical Solutions Pllc1307 8th Ave Ste 302, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Broker?
Dr. Broker probably saved my life. He was very up front and didn't pull any punches. I just wish I had seen him earlier. I can't say the surgery was fun but my recovery went well and I have continued to improve more everyday. Back in the gym and trying to improve my lifestyle. Thank you Dr. Broker for getting me on the right path. Eddie D. Mangham
About Dr. Harshal Broker, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245434034
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broker works at
Dr. Broker has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Broker speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Broker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.