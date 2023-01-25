Dr. Harshidaben Chaudhari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshidaben Chaudhari, MD
Dr. Harshidaben Chaudhari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
I and My Doctors Clinic2225 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 109, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 303-5678Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chaudhari has been so great for my family and me over the years. I couldn’t recommend this doctor more highly.
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu
- 1639511397
- Family Medicine Of Western Montana
- Sayaji Genl Hosp Med Coll
- Medical College Baroda
- Family Practice
Dr. Chaudhari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhari speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.