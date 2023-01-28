Overview

Dr. Harshinie Amaratunge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Amaratunge works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.