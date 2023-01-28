Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD
Overview of Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD
Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains' Office Locations
-
1
Harshi Bains Mdpa1519 E Front St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 597-4644
-
2
Benchmark Optical3302 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (903) 597-4644
-
3
Lonestar Optical1100 Mockingbird Ln, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 597-4644
-
4
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 597-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bains?
Fantastic!!
About Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1720199599
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bains accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bains works at
Dr. Bains has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.