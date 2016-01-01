See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Hartmut Gross, MD

Emergency Medicine
38 years of experience

Dr. Hartmut Gross, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Gross works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA.

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Detoxification Evaluation
Humerus Fracture
Partial Lung Collapse
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Residency
  • East Tenn State U|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic|Mount Sinai Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • E Tenn State U
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Medical Education

  • Augusta University Medical Center

