Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (6)
Overview of Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD

Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from University Of Heidelberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Bittner works at Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health E in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bittner's Office Locations

    Franciscan Health Lafayette East
    1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-6811
    Gulf Coast Cardiothoracic Surgery Institute, Inc.
    11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 301, Largo, FL 33778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 906-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1104182245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center.
    Internship
    • German Heart Institute Berlin
    Medical Education
    • University Of Heidelberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

