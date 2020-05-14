Dr. Hartwig Boepple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boepple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hartwig Boepple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hartwig Boepple, MD
Dr. Hartwig Boepple, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Boepple's Office Locations
The Pulmonary Group Of WNY100 College Pkwy Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8863
Pulmonary Group of Western New York Llp5842 Snyder Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 434-0195
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Independent Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time approximately 10 minutes or less. Staff friendly. Dr Boepple is kind, relaxed and goes through a thorough explanation of testing and physical findings. He listens and allows you to ask all your questions and responds to them and any concerns. He is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Hartwig Boepple, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, German
- 1568426344
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boepple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boepple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boepple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boepple speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Boepple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boepple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boepple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boepple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.