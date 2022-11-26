Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD
Overview of Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD
Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Dr. Schaff works at
Dr. Schaff's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaff?
Dr. S. performed a septal myectomy on me during the pandemic of 2020. I get down on my knees each day and thank the Lord for bringing this awesome surgeon into my life.
About Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- 1699752337
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaff works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.