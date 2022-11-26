Overview of Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD

Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL



Dr. Schaff works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.