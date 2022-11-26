See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Rochester, MN
Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.8 (23)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD

Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL

Dr. Schaff works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schaff's Office Locations

    Rochester - Heart
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8195

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. S. performed a septal myectomy on me during the pandemic of 2020. I get down on my knees each day and thank the Lord for bringing this awesome surgeon into my life.
    Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Hartzell Schaff, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1699752337
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

