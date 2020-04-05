See All Hand Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Haruko Okada, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Haruko Okada, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Haruko Okada, MD

Dr. Haruko Okada, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Okada works at Stratus Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Okada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Health Plastic Surgery At Grant Medical Center
    285 E State St Ste 600, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-8668
  2. 2
    Rainbow Babies & Children Hosp
    11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Hand
Bedsores
Birthmark
Arthritis of the Hand
Bedsores
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Okada?

    Apr 05, 2020
    I had surgery with Dr. Okada on Feb 25th. I can't say enough good things about her, her staff, and the hospital staff. I am ridiculously happy with my results. Dr. Okada was incredibly attentive and responsive to questions and concerns. She explained everything that was going to happen and made sure my wife and I understood everything. She, and her office staff, Kelly, are quick to respond to calls or emails with questions or concerns. I do not have enough positive words for this doctor. I wish all my physicians were as attentive as she is.
    M. Smith — Apr 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haruko Okada, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haruko Okada, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Okada to family and friends

    Dr. Okada's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Okada

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haruko Okada, MD.

    About Dr. Haruko Okada, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326200346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haruko Okada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Okada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haruko Okada, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.