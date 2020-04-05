Dr. Haruko Okada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haruko Okada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haruko Okada, MD
Dr. Haruko Okada, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Okada works at
Dr. Okada's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Health Plastic Surgery At Grant Medical Center285 E State St Ste 600, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-8668
-
2
Rainbow Babies & Children Hosp11100 Euclid Ave Fl 2, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery with Dr. Okada on Feb 25th. I can't say enough good things about her, her staff, and the hospital staff. I am ridiculously happy with my results. Dr. Okada was incredibly attentive and responsive to questions and concerns. She explained everything that was going to happen and made sure my wife and I understood everything. She, and her office staff, Kelly, are quick to respond to calls or emails with questions or concerns. I do not have enough positive words for this doctor. I wish all my physicians were as attentive as she is.
About Dr. Haruko Okada, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Korean
- 1326200346
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okada accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okada speaks Japanese and Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Okada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okada.
