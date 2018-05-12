See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Harun Zekirovski, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Harun Zekirovski, DO

Dr. Harun Zekirovski, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Zekirovski works at HZ Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zekirovski's Office Locations

    Hz Plastic Surgery LLC
    7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 10, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 377-5438

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Skin and Tissue Reduction

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 12, 2018
    Not only a true artist , but a lovely person and amazing staff !! I am over the moon with my results ! I highly recommend this doctor !!
    Dina Miller in Orlando, FL — May 12, 2018
    About Dr. Harun Zekirovski, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1659577427
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Harun Zekirovski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zekirovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zekirovski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zekirovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zekirovski works at HZ Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zekirovski’s profile.

    Dr. Zekirovski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zekirovski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zekirovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zekirovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

