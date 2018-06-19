Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Baron, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Baron, MD
Dr. Harvey Baron, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
A Personal Medical Care LLC103 OMNI DR, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 874-4556
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doc taking personal care of everyone! Always called me when I need him! The best!
About Dr. Harvey Baron, MD
- Orthopedics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1841323136
Education & Certifications
- (Peds Ortho) A. I. DuPont Inst. - DE
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Albany, NY
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
