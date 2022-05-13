See All Plastic Surgeons in Fairfield, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CT
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD

Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Bluestein works at Harvey J. Bluestein MD LLC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bluestein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey J. Bluestein MD LLC
    325 Reef Rd Ste 105, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-8557
  2. 2
    1735 Post Rd Ste 4, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-8557
  3. 3
    Bridgeport Hospital
    267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 384-3518
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Localized Fat Deposits

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lesion
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 13, 2022
    Highly recommend, great office environment, loved everyone there! Accommodating and very professional. Helped me figure out every insurance detail to get my surgery approved and fully covered. Scheduled a surgery date at Bridgeport hospital, process was literally seamless. My results are amazing, I couldn't be happier. And I am so glad that I went to Dr Bluestein for my surgery, he is definitely one of the best!
    Lauren K — May 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD
    About Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528134830
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bluestein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bluestein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bluestein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bluestein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

