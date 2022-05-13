Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bluestein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD
Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Bluestein's Office Locations
Harvey J. Bluestein MD LLC325 Reef Rd Ste 105, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-8557
- 2 1735 Post Rd Ste 4, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-8557
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3518MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend, great office environment, loved everyone there! Accommodating and very professional. Helped me figure out every insurance detail to get my surgery approved and fully covered. Scheduled a surgery date at Bridgeport hospital, process was literally seamless. My results are amazing, I couldn't be happier. And I am so glad that I went to Dr Bluestein for my surgery, he is definitely one of the best!
About Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528134830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
