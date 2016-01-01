Dr. Harvey Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Cheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Cheng, MD
Dr. Harvey Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
Harvey S Cheng MD401 N 17th St Ste 109, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-8806
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
About Dr. Harvey Cheng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.