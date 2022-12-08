Dr. Harvey Chim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Chim, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Chim, MD
Dr. Harvey Chim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Chim works at
Dr. Chim's Office Locations
-
1
UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center4037 NW 86th Ter # 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-8402
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chim?
Dr Chim made me pain free
About Dr. Harvey Chim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1750581120
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School Of Medicine (Hand Surgery)
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chim works at
Dr. Chim has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chim speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.