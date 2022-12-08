See All Plastic Surgeons in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Harvey Chim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Harvey Chim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harvey Chim, MD

Dr. Harvey Chim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.

Dr. Chim works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Chim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center
    4037 NW 86th Ter # 3, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-8402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Shands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Skin Grafts
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chim?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr Chim made me pain free
    — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Chim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Chim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chim to family and friends

    Dr. Chim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Chim, MD.

    About Dr. Harvey Chim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750581120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School Of Medicine (Hand Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Chim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chim works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chim’s profile.

    Dr. Chim has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harvey Chim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.