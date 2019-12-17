See All Psychiatrists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Coral Springs, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD

Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Chitiva works at Linda Berlin Psy D & Psychological Associates PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chitiva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Berlin Psy D & Psychological Associates PA
    1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 227-2704

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chitiva?

    Dec 17, 2019
    I have been seeing him for about a year now. He is very smart. Doesn't waste my time with tons of medicines and doesn't push anything on me. He gives me a lot of information on each treatment and lets me ask questions and take time to make a decision. He takes great extensive notes, so if you want a doctor who isn't noting EVERYTHING you are saying so that they can evaluate later and continue to treat you reading the notes so he remembers your situation, don't see him. He takes a good amount of time to see you. Doesnt keep you there for an hour, he is straight to the point and helpful. 5 stars all the way. Dr. Chitiva literally changed and saved my life.
    Maureen S. — Dec 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chitiva to family and friends

    Dr. Chitiva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chitiva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD.

    About Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366616088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitiva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chitiva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chitiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chitiva works at Linda Berlin Psy D & Psychological Associates PA in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chitiva’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitiva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitiva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitiva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitiva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.