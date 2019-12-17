Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitiva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD
Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Chitiva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chitiva's Office Locations
-
1
Linda Berlin Psy D & Psychological Associates PA1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chitiva?
I have been seeing him for about a year now. He is very smart. Doesn't waste my time with tons of medicines and doesn't push anything on me. He gives me a lot of information on each treatment and lets me ask questions and take time to make a decision. He takes great extensive notes, so if you want a doctor who isn't noting EVERYTHING you are saying so that they can evaluate later and continue to treat you reading the notes so he remembers your situation, don't see him. He takes a good amount of time to see you. Doesnt keep you there for an hour, he is straight to the point and helpful. 5 stars all the way. Dr. Chitiva literally changed and saved my life.
About Dr. Harvey Chitiva, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1366616088
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chitiva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chitiva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chitiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chitiva works at
Dr. Chitiva speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitiva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitiva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitiva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitiva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.