Dr. Harvey Feigenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feigenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Feigenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Harvey Feigenbaum, MD
Dr. Harvey Feigenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Feigenbaum works at
Dr. Feigenbaum's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Physicians Cardiology1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feigenbaum?
About Dr. Harvey Feigenbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1083678965
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feigenbaum accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feigenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feigenbaum works at
Dr. Feigenbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feigenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feigenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feigenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.