Dr. Harvey Garber, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harvey Garber, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garber works at HARVEY I GARBER, M.D., FACS, PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Wellness Clinic
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-0660
  2. 2
    Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates of South Florida Pllc
    4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-0660
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Dr Garber is old school--in a very good way. He is attentive, empathetic,yet he is focused like a laser when doing his medicinal magic. His office is accommodating--and they actually have real paper files. TI never waited more than 5-6 minutes there--the sign of a well-run front office. But the star is Dr. Garber. Amazing credentials--translating into an excellent physician and very nice person. Thank you Dr. G and staff
    K. Klein — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Harvey Garber, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053482331
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garber works at HARVEY I GARBER, M.D., FACS, PA in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

    Dr. Garber has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

