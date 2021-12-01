Overview

Dr. Harvey Garber, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Garber works at HARVEY I GARBER, M.D., FACS, PA in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.