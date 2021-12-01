Dr. Harvey Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Garber, MD
Dr. Harvey Garber, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Center for Wellness Clinic5258 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0660
Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates of South Florida Pllc4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 495-0660Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Garber is old school--in a very good way. He is attentive, empathetic,yet he is focused like a laser when doing his medicinal magic. His office is accommodating--and they actually have real paper files. TI never waited more than 5-6 minutes there--the sign of a well-run front office. But the star is Dr. Garber. Amazing credentials--translating into an excellent physician and very nice person. Thank you Dr. G and staff
About Dr. Harvey Garber, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
