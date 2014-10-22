Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldwasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS
Overview
Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Goldwasser works at
Locations
-
1
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 256-9735Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldwasser?
I appreciate the Dr. Goldwasser and Krystle kept me well informed and made me feel comfortable. Thank you.
About Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669739843
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldwasser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldwasser accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldwasser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldwasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldwasser works at
Dr. Goldwasser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldwasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldwasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldwasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.