Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Dr. Goldwasser works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDS Group
    42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9735
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Dental Network of America
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669739843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Goldwasser, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldwasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldwasser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldwasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldwasser works at DDS Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Goldwasser’s profile.

    Dr. Goldwasser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldwasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldwasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldwasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

