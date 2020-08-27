Overview of Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD

Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Gutman works at Harvey Gutman MD in Smithtown, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.