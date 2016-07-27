Overview

Dr. Harvey Hashimoto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Sutter Amador Hospital.



Dr. Hashimoto works at West Pediatric Care in Lodi, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.