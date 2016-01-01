Overview of Dr. Harvey Hecht, MD

Dr. Harvey Hecht, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Hecht works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.