See All Hyperbaric Medicine & Undersea Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Harvey Himel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Harvey Himel, MD

Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvey Himel, MD

Dr. Harvey Himel, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Himel works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Himel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Bedsores
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Himel?

    May 27, 2021
    Dr. Himmel is an angel. He is literally in a league of his own- beyond special- beyond caring and giving of his time and expertise. Dr. Himmel has gone through tremendous lengths to help us help our mother... to a degree that still leaves me awe-struck..Dr. Himmel may you be forever blessed...
    HINDA AND ADA — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Himel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harvey Himel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Himel to family and friends

    Dr. Himel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Himel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harvey Himel, MD.

    About Dr. Harvey Himel, MD

    Specialties
    • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093781742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine|University Of Southern California
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Himel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Himel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Himel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Himel works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Himel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Himel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.