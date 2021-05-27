Overview of Dr. Harvey Himel, MD

Dr. Harvey Himel, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Himel works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.