Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (63)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Kramer works at Western Connecticut Medical Group / Cardiovascular Services in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Connecticut Medical Group / Cardiovascular Services
    22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 203, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 262-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Aortic Valve Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr. Kramer is exceptional, and his staff is tremendous! Thank you for all that you do!
    — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD
    About Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518993302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kramer works at Western Connecticut Medical Group / Cardiovascular Services in Southbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kramer’s profile.

    Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

