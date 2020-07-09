Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Western Connecticut Medical Group / Cardiovascular Services22 Old Waterbury Rd Ste 203, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer is exceptional, and his staff is tremendous! Thank you for all that you do!
About Dr. Harvey Kramer, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1518993302
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- University of Virginia
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.