Dr. Kranzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Harvey Kranzler, MD
Dr. Harvey Kranzler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists451 W End Ave Apt 2H, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-4095
- 2 265 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 907-0185
Great as dr. Have to go knowing there will be a long wait. He may come off distant but he does care. The first time I went I was put off that he answered phone while I was there but now when he answers for me and scedual a time for me to call back it is helpful.
About Dr. Harvey Kranzler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1134244023
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kranzler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kranzler.
