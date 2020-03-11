See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Decatur, GA
Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD

Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Dr. Leslie works at Harvey B. Leslie, M.D. in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leslie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey B. Leslie, M.D.
    4153 Flat Shoals Pkwy Bldg A, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 241-7062
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Wrist
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Loss
Calf Muscle Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Sprain
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Elbow Sprain
Fibromyalgia
Finger Injuries
Finger Joint Sprain
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Sprain
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis)
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Pain
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Hip Injury
Hip Muscle Strain
Hip Pain
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthritis
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Leg Injury
Leg Muscle Strain
Leg Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Sprain
Marfan Syndrome
Metatarsalgia
Migraine
Multiple Injuries
Multiple Myeloma
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Soft Tissue Trauma
Neck Sprain
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Pain
Neural Tube Defect
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Neurofibromatosis
Neurological Injuries
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shingles
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stitches
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Thigh Injuries
Thigh Strain
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Toe Fractures
Toe Injuries
Toe Sprain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Vulvodynia
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992883201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hurley Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hurley Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Morehouse College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leslie works at Harvey B. Leslie, M.D. in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Leslie’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

