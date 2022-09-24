See All Podiatrists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Cedar Park, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM

Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lisch works at Foot Specialists of Cedar Park and Georgetown in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lisch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Park Office
    601 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 226, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Ascension Seton Northwest
    11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 259-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. Lisch uses equipment that is unique to my experiences. He is extremely thorough and efficient. He is one of the kindest doctors I have ever met (regardless of specialty). I would pick up the phone and get an appointment with him as soon as you can!! And..., no I do not work for him!
    Richard Price — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477588622
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

