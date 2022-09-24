Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM
Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lisch works at
Dr. Lisch's Office Locations
Cedar Park Office601 E Whitestone Blvd Ste 226, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 259-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 259-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisch uses equipment that is unique to my experiences. He is extremely thorough and efficient. He is one of the kindest doctors I have ever met (regardless of specialty). I would pick up the phone and get an appointment with him as soon as you can!! And..., no I do not work for him!
About Dr. Harvey Lisch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477588622
Education & Certifications
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisch.
