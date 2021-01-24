See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lindenhurst, NY
Dr. Harvey Manes, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Harvey Manes, MD

Dr. Harvey Manes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center

Dr. Manes works at Harvey Manes, M.D., Wellwood Orthopedics in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey Manes, M.D., Wellwood Orthopedics
    256 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 226-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dupuytren's Contracture
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear
Dupuytren's Contracture
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 24, 2021
    Dr. Manes is not only a gifted surgeon, he is a very straightforward gentleman and true humanitarian. I had a complicated case and needed a 2nd Left knee arthroscopy. I was extremely nervous but he was VERY patient and understanding. He was able to achieve results I did not believe were possible. His staff was incredible friendly, helpful, and caring, a pleasure to be with. I'm so glad I came to the right place. THANK YOU a million times.
    DIANIRIS LUGO — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Harvey Manes, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336254341
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Binghamton
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Manes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manes works at Harvey Manes, M.D., Wellwood Orthopedics in Lindenhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Manes’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Manes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

