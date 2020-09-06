Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harvey Martin, MD
Dr. Harvey Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
1
Harvey C. Martin MD PA1808 Rose St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-4488
2
Red River Hospital LLC1505 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-3171
3
Red River Recovery Center2501 Taylor St, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 Directions (940) 761-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listen's to the situation at hand then he will tell you his opinion . Very trustworthy and cares for his patient's.
About Dr. Harvey Martin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1326047556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.