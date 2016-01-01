See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Harvey Organek, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Farmington Hills, MI
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harvey Organek, MD

Dr. Harvey Organek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Organek works at Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Organek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn
    29275 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 350-2722
  2. 2
    Consultants In Slp/Plmnry Med
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 501, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 350-2722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Harvey Organek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881675833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Organek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Organek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Organek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Organek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Organek has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Organek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Organek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Organek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Organek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Organek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

