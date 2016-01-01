Overview of Dr. Harvey Organek, MD

Dr. Harvey Organek, MD is a Pulmonologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Organek works at Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.