Overview of Dr. Harvey Paley, MD

Dr. Harvey Paley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison.



Dr. Paley works at Morris B Silver in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, San Diego, CA and Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.