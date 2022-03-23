Dr. Harvey Pfiefle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfiefle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Pfiefle, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Pfiefle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pfiefle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office3975 Jackson St, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfiefle?
Dr. Pfeiffer not only knows his medicine but also nutrition. He's my kind of doctor.
About Dr. Harvey Pfiefle, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1942301445
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfiefle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfiefle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfiefle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfiefle works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfiefle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfiefle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfiefle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfiefle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.