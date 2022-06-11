Overview

Dr. Harvey Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.



Dr. Phillips works at Borland Groover in Fernandina Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.