Dr. Harvey Phillips, MD
Dr. Harvey Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Borland Groover Clinic1348 S 18th St Ste 100, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-0878
Doral Dental Specialist4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 398-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
I saw Dr. Phillips in 2016 and he performed an endoscopy on me due to Barretts Esophagus. He is brilliant and highly skilled. More importantly he has an incredible bedside manner which is rare. He is patient, funny, answers questions and cares about his patients. Unfortunately, I had to see another physician in 2021 who did not share Dr. Phillips qualities. I wish I had been able to see Dr. Phillips, but he was very busy because he is in high demand. I will be back to see him. Ask for Dr. Phillips at Borland Grooved and you will do great.
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans|LSU
- Georgetown University
- Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
- Indiana University|Indiana University School of Medicine|Indiana University-School Of Medicine
